Glens Falls adopts police reform plan

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to reform aspects of the Glens Falls Police Department, capping off a monthslong process that began shortly after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota last year.

The state-mandated reform plan calls for additional training for officers and requires the department to appoint a community liaison officer and hire a social worker to assist on calls involving individuals suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

Also included in the 10-page plan is a requirement for the department to make public most of its internal policies and explore a number of diversion programs that will allow certain low-level offenders to enter into a treatment program in order to avoid jail time.

Jim Clark, the Fifth Ward councilman and head of city’s police reform and reinvention committee, said the plan is a culmination of months of hard work, and he vowed the 14-person committee tasked with developing the plan will continue to address the community’s concerns surround policing in the years ahead.

The plan requires the police reform committee to survey residents on an annual basis in order to gauge concerns about policing and meet at least once a year to update the plan as new concerns arise.