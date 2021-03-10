Glens Falls adopts police reform plan

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to reform aspects of the Glens Falls Police Department, capping off a monthslong process that began shortly after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota last year.
The state-mandated reform plan calls for additional training for officers and requires the department to appoint a community liaison officer and hire a social worker to assist on calls involving individuals suffering from addiction and mental health issues.
Also included in the 10-page plan is a requirement for the department to make public most of its internal policies and explore a number of diversion programs that will allow certain low-level offenders to enter into a treatment program in order to avoid jail time.
Jim Clark, the Fifth Ward councilman and head of city’s police reform and reinvention committee, said the plan is a culmination of months of hard work, and he vowed the 14-person committee tasked with developing the plan will continue to address the community’s concerns surround policing in the years ahead.
The plan requires the police reform committee to survey residents on an annual basis in order to gauge concerns about policing and meet at least once a year to update the plan as new concerns arise.
“This plan is a living document. It will change and evolve whether we are here or not,” Clark said.
The city was required to develop the plan after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last June establishing the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative following Floyd’s death.
Floyd, a Black man living in Minneapolis, died after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, sparking nationwide civil unrest, including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area.
The Collaborative was designed to give the public an opportunity to probe current police policies and help develop ways to modernize policing within their communities.
All police departments in the state were required to develop reform plans and submit them to the state by April 1, or risk losing state funding.
Several local departments have already submitted their final plans to the state, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Edward Police Department. A reform plan for the Warren County’s Sheriff’s Office is expected to be approved later this month.
Chief Joseph Boisclair said he was thankful for the public’s input in developing the plan, but noted his department has been ahead of the curve due its state accreditation, which requires police departments to follow more than 100 policies and undergo a rigorous inspection every five years.
He added the department’s accreditation, which was first received in 2016, has recently been renewed through 2026.
“We’ve done a lot of work to get to this point. We recognize there’s some work ahead we can do to enhance the service that we provide to the citizens and visitors of Glens Falls and we’re prepared to do that work,” Boisclair said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.