Glens Falls' Adirondack Theatre Festival bringing back founder for transition

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival is bringing in one of its founders, Martha Banta, to guide it through a transition after its six-year producing artistic director, Chad Rabinovitz, leaves in March.
Last summer, ATF canceled its summer season of live shows and the in-person film festival, usually held in the fall, and Banta hinted the festival may not return to full strength this summer either.
"We are not under duress to put on the upcoming season," she said, meaning that the organization need not rush to find a new director. "We have the time to focus on finding the right person."
Nancy Fuller, president of the nonprofit's board of directors, said the organization will be active this summer, even if the schedule is scaled back.
"This summer, there's every intention of scheduling performances. The pandemic will certainly place limits on what we can offer," she said.
Banta mentioned the possibility of doing an outdoor show, pointing out that, in 2003, when the old Woolworth's space on Glen Street was being transformed into the Wood Theater, ATF staged the world premiere of "The Lake's End" outdoors at the Lake George Recreational Center.
Fuller said the search process will probably take about six months and that Banta has said she can be available for that time.
"Martha is willing to support us through the film festival, which is amazing. We are so lucky to have her," Fuller said.
The board has put together a search committee, which will be looking for someone who can run both a theater festival and a film festival, she said.
"The Adirondack Film Festival has very quickly become a premier event and we have every intention of carrying the film festival forward.
"We have every confidence we can recruit a producing artistic director who can do both," she said.
ATF has survived the pandemic without in-person shows by pioneering the use of the Zoom app to do live, interactive shows online. Tickets have sold well. The show "Manhunt," a murder-mystery is currently playing, and tickets are on sale now for a February show, "Painting for One."
ATF also moved the film festival online last year, and thousands of viewers watched participating films from home.
Banta is married to David Turner. In 1993, they and a 12-member founding committee created ATF. In June 1995, they presented an 18-day season of new and contemporary shows at the French Mountain Playhouse in the Lake George RV Park.
A native of Lake George who now lives in New York City, Banta was the original director for "Rent," a musical which won four Tony awards. She was associate director for "Mamma Mia!" on Broadway and recently directed a new tour of "Rock of Ages."
ATF has grown into the leading professional theater in the Capital Region, dedicated to new works and emerging artists. In recent years, it has staged a nine-week season, usually with four main stage productions and four special events, bringing in more than 9,000 audience members to see Broadway-level talent.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.