Glens Falls' Adirondack Theatre Festival bringing back founder for transition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Martha is willing to support us through the film festival, which is amazing. We are so lucky to have her," Fuller said.

The board has put together a search committee, which will be looking for someone who can run both a theater festival and a film festival, she said.

"The Adirondack Film Festival has very quickly become a premier event and we have every intention of carrying the film festival forward.

"We have every confidence we can recruit a producing artistic director who can do both," she said.

ATF has survived the pandemic without in-person shows by pioneering the use of the Zoom app to do live, interactive shows online. Tickets have sold well. The show "Manhunt," a murder-mystery is currently playing, and tickets are on sale now for a February show, "Painting for One."

ATF also moved the film festival online last year, and thousands of viewers watched participating films from home.

Banta is married to David Turner. In 1993, they and a 12-member founding committee created ATF. In June 1995, they presented an 18-day season of new and contemporary shows at the French Mountain Playhouse in the Lake George RV Park.