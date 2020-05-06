Glens Falls adds charging stations as green initiative

GLENS FALLS — The city has put in 10 more electric vehicle charging stations, each with two ports, spreading them out at locations across the city, from the Fire Road ice rink to the Elm Street parking lot.
The 10 new stations, completed this month, will complement three existing stations. They cost the city almost nothing, because both the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and National Grid have programs to fund the cost of electric charging stations.
With NYSERDA contributing about $8,000 per station and National Grid about $10,000, the city was able to cover more than 95% of the installation cost, said Jeff Flagg, the city’s sustainability consultant.
A few other private charging stations are also located in the city, he said.
The stations were ready by the middle of April. Still, charging sessions in the city went up from 81 in March to 139 in April — “pretty good, considering no one is supposed to be going anywhere,” he said.
Glens Falls is participating in NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, which makes the city eligible for grants. Both the charging stations and the city’s participation in the authority’s Solar for All program count as clean energy initiatives. Solar for All offers low- and middle-income residents the chance to have part of their home energy generated by solar power and to receive a 10% discount on their energy bill.
Renters or homeowners can participate in the program, as long as they pay their own electric bill.
A similar option of participating in solar energy and receiving a discount is available to all New Yorkers, regardless of income, but requires the extra hassle of paying two bills a month. The Solar for All program takes care of the extra paperwork, sending customers just one bill a month.
Details on the solar programs can be found on the NYSERDA website.
With its Sustainability Committee and with Flagg in place, the city has been pursuing grants for green energy projects and the cost savings that result.
The city has resumed work on a big project to replace streetlights with LED lights, Flagg said.
“We’re hoping to get them, with smart controls, installed by summer,” he said.
The city is also working on an initiative through NYSERDA in which, by joining with other communities in the region, it can negotiate a flat-rate energy contract that could save residents money on their monthly bills. The program will be voluntary, he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.