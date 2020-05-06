Glens Falls adds charging stations as green initiative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The city has put in 10 more electric vehicle charging stations, each with two ports, spreading them out at locations across the city, from the Fire Road ice rink to the Elm Street parking lot.

The 10 new stations, completed this month, will complement three existing stations. They cost the city almost nothing, because both the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and National Grid have programs to fund the cost of electric charging stations.

With NYSERDA contributing about $8,000 per station and National Grid about $10,000, the city was able to cover more than 95% of the installation cost, said Jeff Flagg, the city’s sustainability consultant.

A few other private charging stations are also located in the city, he said.

The stations were ready by the middle of April. Still, charging sessions in the city went up from 81 in March to 139 in April — “pretty good, considering no one is supposed to be going anywhere,” he said.