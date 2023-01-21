Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt says censure 'out of line'

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said in a statement on Friday his recent censure by the Glens Falls City Democratic Committee was "out of line."

"At the end of the day, the Committee are folks who have never held an elected office and seem to not understand how good government is run," McDevitt's response read. "Ladies and Gentlemen in Warren County, better days are ahead. Don’t listen to the chatter, as that is all it is. You have my word, we will get this Board back on solid footings."

On Wednesday, the committee voted unanimously on the decision to censure McDevitt, a Democrat, after he was accused of personally targeting and harassing Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, his Democratic colleague on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Hogan, who has served as the supervisor since 2018, announced Tuesday at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting her intent to resign on Feb. 17.

McDevitt, who noted in his statement that he is a former U.S. Marine, also pointed to his background in local politics including his six terms as a Warren County supervisor and his four-year term on the Glens Falls Common Council prior to that. He was also a mayoral candidate in the city at one point.

He goes on to blame the Warren County Board of Supervisors for the current controversy.

"Over the last two years, the Warren County Board of Supervisors has been nothing short of a zoo. The employees and staff have been A Plus and doing a great job. It is how certain elected officials talk to others, it's beyond the scope of decency," McDevitt wrote.

He continued to list his biggest issue with the board currently.

"We have two supervisors who for the last several months have not resided in the towns they were elected to serve and continue to collect paychecks. I have a problem with this. (Queensbury) Supervisor John Strough and I brought this forward, and nothing has happened. These two supervisors for weeks now have indicated they are resigning, yet, to date, no letters of resignation have been received," his statement claims.

In October, Hogan began a position as the executive director of a land trust in Vinalhaven, Maine, where she and her husband, Jim, have owned a home since 2018. She told The Post-Star in November that she has no plans to resign from her position in the town, though that position changed as of this week.

At the end of November, Queensbury-at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber also announced her intent to resign before her term ends, stating she would begin teaching college classes full-time beginning this Tuesday. Seeber has yet to submit a formal letter of resignation to the Queensbury Town Board.

McDevitt expressed his faith in Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty's ability to lead the county board.

"Chairman Geraghty will provide a steady hand over the next two years and with hopefully some changes to the board, we can get back to a far better Warren County government," he wrote.

McDevitt and Hogan could not be reached for further comment on Saturday.

Next steps

The city committee said on Thursday it will refer the censure to the Warren County Democratic Committee.

Warren County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said in her 11 1/2 years as chair, there has never been a censure at the county level.

"We have not formally received anything from the city's committee yet, but when we do, we will follow the procedures stated in our bylaws, which will include a hearing with Mr. McDevitt present," Boecher said in a telephone interview on Saturday. "I would expect since the Glens Falls committee has taken this very seriously, they did not reach the decision rashly."