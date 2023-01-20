Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt censured by city Democratic Committee

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Democratic Committee announced on Thursday the unanimous decision to censure Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt.

"(The) committee voted unanimously at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday to censure Ward 2 County Supervisor Peter McDevitt for his personal conduct toward a fellow elected Democratic supervisor," the committee's statement read. "The committee found that McDevitt knowingly used his official Warren County government email account to forward an email" to a blog writer "with the intent of causing personal and professional harm to that supervisor."

McDevitt has been accused of personally targeting and harassing fellow Warren County Supervisor Andrea Hogan, the Johnsburg town supervisor.

Hogan, who has served as the supervisor since 2018, announced Tuesday at the Johnsburg Town Board meeting her intent to resign on Feb. 17.

Democratic Committee Chairwoman Margaret Farrell spoke at the committee's meeting on Wednesday.

“Dignity starts with the individual. If a person shows you that they have no dignity, you should believe them. Then, you must oppose them,” she said.

The committee will now refer the matter to the full Warren County Democratic Committee.

At the Friday meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the board quickly went into an hour-long executive session "to discuss matters of appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension or dismissal or removal of a particular person."

McDevitt did not attend the county meeting.