Glens Falls' 23rd mayor looks to make a difference

GLENS FALLS — In January, Mayor Dan Hall made it known that he was planning on retiring and not running for reelection.

A few days later, Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins, now mayor-elect, announced that he would run for his position. Collins said that he has unlimited respect for Hall, and that if Hall had decided to run for reelection he would have supported him in his efforts.

For Collins, his decision came down to one thing.

"For me, it's can I contribute to something? Do I really think I can?"

Collins has been involved in city government for about 10 years, sitting on the Board of Public Safety before serving two terms in his current position of councilman.

Before getting into politics, he said that he tried to avoid it. But growing up, former Mayor Robert Cronin would have dinner at his home on a regular basis, and it was former Mayor Jack Diamond who asked him to join the Board of Public Safety.

A public servant, not a politician

Collins has been working with people with disabilities and mental illness locally for roughly 30 years since he graduated with a degree in psychology from SUNY Plattsburgh.

For 18 years he worked as the New York director for Special Olympics. He left that position on Nov. 5 to prepare for his mayoral job.

Collins also runs Celtic Attitudes, a clothing business making Celtic-themed clothing alongside local musician Kevin McKrell. They currently have a storefront at Colonie Center for the holidays.

Collins said he tried to avoid politics for a long time and doesn't consider himself a politician.

He said he loves interacting with people. In his eight years working on the Common Council, he said he has been able to do that a lot.

Colllins said his decision to continue serving the public as mayor was an easy one, in part due to to how cohesive the council has been. He said he hasn't witnessed any infighting based on politics.

The council and the mayor consistently must have debates about what’s best for Glens Falls, according to Collins.

“It should never be about personalities and it should never be about politics,” he said.

He hopes to continue that trend at the helm of the council.

In his opinion, a cohesive force can achieve so much and continue to move the city forward.

"If I can maintain that cooperation, then there’s almost no limits to the amount of good that we can do,” Collins said.

He cited his predecessors, Diamond and Hall, and said they had done a great job over the past decade-plus to put the city in a good position to progress and improve in many areas.

His main goal in office is to continue that progress.

"My biggest hope, and this ended up being my campaign theme, is: 'Let’s keep Glens Falls moving forward,'” he said.

Three pillars

Although Collins believes that the city has a lot of positive things going on, he outlined three areas where he hopes to bring improvement: community development, economic development and communication both internally and externally.

In terms of community development, Collins wants to promote home ownership and stop the growth of rental properties in the city.

“I think they (Glens Falls citizens) would like us to refocus our efforts for zoning, and building and codes, to address more of the vacant or rundown properties,” he said.

When Collins is sworn in to office, he will appoint Mike Mender, current special assistant to the mayor, as the new community development director. One of his jobs will be to make sure the city is getting all of the grant money possible to make sure the city can revitalize the sidewalks and streets.

The city has also hired a new economic development director in Jeff Flagg. In the six months Flagg has taken the reins from the late Ed Bartholomew, he has been buried with all that was on the former director’s plate.

Collins said he is aiming to separate all of those things and get to a point of planning instead of reacting.

“It’s a pretty major goal to now start to look at that,” he said.

Collins said both Mender and Flagg will be tasked with looking toward the city’s future and take advantage of the grants that may be available.

“Are we doing it well now? Yes. Could we do it better? Yes, and that’s why I’m bringing those two men to that task,” he said.

With so many positive things happening, Collins believes that the city needs to do a better job of communicating with the community and within City Hall as well.

He is in the process of creating a new communications position.

“There’s tons of great things happening, and whether you know it or not, there’s not enough focus in my opinion of all of the great stuff that’s happening,” he said.

Collins cited the fact that the city has paved 56 roads over the last four years. He said he doesn’t know if people know about that.

Another thing the average citizen doesn't know, he said, is the reason for the water and sewer tax increase.

Collins said he has heard people complaining about their water and sewer taxes being too high. He said that all taxes are too high, and that he has never met a person who thought they should be paying more taxes.

But he said that people may not know that over the past 10 years, every time the city would pave a road, workers also put in dry wells to make sure that storm water doesn’t go into the sewer lines. They most recently did this while paving Dix Avenue.

Collins said that a member of the community recently expressed concerns about the water and sewer tax being raised by 2.2%, which equates to an additional couple of dollars for the average home, according to the mayor-elect.

He said that is the cost of investing in the city.

“Infrastructure is an investment in ourselves and we need to continue to make it,” Collins said.

He said that before the city started doing this infrastructure work, there would be nearly 40 overflows per year. Now officials see between 10 and 17.

“I don’t think the average person knows that the number of heavy storms due to climate change has gone up 10 times, and the number of overflows into the Hudson River and Glens Falls has gone down 10 times,” he said.

Within City Hall, Collins wants to do a better job making it clear and easy for council members to see highlights of upcoming projects or plans for the city rather than making them read through the minutes of past meetings.

“Communication is key and I’m going to be developing a communication director to help us look at that,” he said.

Collins will be the 23rd mayor Glens Falls has had. He said he is ready to lead the city forward and to make an impact.

He has one philosophy that he uses both personally and professionally: “The way I operate myself is that I do the next right thing in front of me for the right reasons and then I let the results take care of themselves.”

Since his last day working for Special Olympics on Nov. 5, Collins has been at City hall every day from about 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. with the goal of better understanding what everyone’s role is and meeting with each department head for the city.

“I will be here all the time. With that, though, there’s always more that I can do,” he said. “What will I do? I’ll do the next right thing in front of me.”

