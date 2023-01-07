Glens Fall Hospital reports no COVID patients in the ICU

As of Friday, Glens Falls Hospital reported no COVID patients in the ICU and 18 patients total with the virus, with eight of them being Warren County residents.

On Saturday, Warren County reported 76 new cases over the past five days, including 27 new cases on Thursday and 21 on Friday.

The last CDC community COVID level update on Thursday indicated both Warren and Washington counties had low levels.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.4%.

The next Warren County Health Services COVID vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent is on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. inside the health services office at Warren County Municipal Center.

Washington County

According to statewide data on Saturday, out of the 180 test results recorded on Friday, only 13 new cases were identified on Friday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.2%.

At-home test kits are available for pickup at the Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance) and the Washington County Public Health Department in Fort Edward Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Statewide

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 6,238 new COVID cases in New York out of the 64,879 test results recorded across the state.

The governor's news release also said that "the state Department of Health announced that the XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50% of COVID-19 infections statewide. Emerging at a time when both COVID-19 and flu cases remain high, early data indicates that XBB.1.5. is more transmissible than other circulating variants, though there is not yet clear evidence of significant changes to virulence or severity of disease."

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.6%.