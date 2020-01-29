Glen Lake resident hoping to encourage others by installing new septic system voluntarily

QUEENSBURY — Former Glen Lake Protective Association President Paul Derby is trying to lead by example.
He is spending $25,000 to install a state-of-the-art septic system at his home, even though he doesn’t have to.
His current system is working and he bought it before the new law on septic inspections went into effect, so he could have kept it.
“But my goal is to be a model,” Derby told the Queensbury Town Board on Monday, when it approved his application for the system. “To show you can do this voluntarily.”
It wasn’t easy. Derby, who used to own a larger house on the lake, downsized to a smaller home in 2018. Like many other lots near the lake, there is very little room. To make space for the system, he has to demolish a shed and remove the concrete foundation.
The septic system is a Clarus Fusion, which treats wastewater so thoroughly that it is nearly clean when it is released to a sand filter in the ground nearby. It costs $6,000 to $8,000.
The rest of Derby’s cost is to prepare his small lot for the system.
“The system (cost) is not too bad. It’s really the construction that’s tricky,” he said. “It is a somewhat challenging lot.”
The Town Board on Monday quickly approved the system, which needed several waivers due to the size of the lot. Like many other lots near Glen Lake and Lake Sunnyside, there was not enough room to place the system 100 feet from the well, 100 feet from the lake, 10 feet from the property line and 10 feet from the house foundation.
In this case, the system will be 38 feet from the lake and 18 inches from the house foundation.
But because the system is so good, the board approved it.
“The Fusion is well-known for its pretreatment,” town Supervisor John Strough said. “Then it will be subjected to ultraviolet light and then a sand filter that will provide four feet of cleansing power.”
Derby said he’s confident the system is the best he could buy.
“We want to put in the newest, best technology we can do,” he said. “It’s worth every penny because it’s good for the lake.”
