Glen Lake resident hoping to encourage others by installing new septic system voluntarily

QUEENSBURY — Former Glen Lake Protective Association President Paul Derby is trying to lead by example.

He is spending $25,000 to install a state-of-the-art septic system at his home, even though he doesn’t have to.

His current system is working and he bought it before the new law on septic inspections went into effect, so he could have kept it.

“But my goal is to be a model,” Derby told the Queensbury Town Board on Monday, when it approved his application for the system. “To show you can do this voluntarily.”

It wasn’t easy. Derby, who used to own a larger house on the lake, downsized to a smaller home in 2018. Like many other lots near the lake, there is very little room. To make space for the system, he has to demolish a shed and remove the concrete foundation.

The septic system is a Clarus Fusion, which treats wastewater so thoroughly that it is nearly clean when it is released to a sand filter in the ground nearby. It costs $6,000 to $8,000.

The rest of Derby’s cost is to prepare his small lot for the system.

“The system (cost) is not too bad. It’s really the construction that’s tricky,” he said. “It is a somewhat challenging lot.”