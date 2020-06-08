Glen Drive-In will open sometime in July

QUEENSBURY — The Glen Drive-In Theater will open sometime in July.
The outdoor theater reported on its Facebook page that it has been hesitant to open due to the lack of new content and has been waiting for production companies to start releasing new movies again soon.
The drive-in has been contacted by several local school districts to host their senior banquets and graduations at the property. The end of June is reserved for those events.
