Glen at Hiland Meadows seeks tax-exempt bonds for $25 million expansion project

QUEENSBURY — The Glen at Hiland Meadows senior living complex is applying for tax-exempt bonds from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency for its $25 million expansion project.
The project involves constructing a nearly 42,000-square-foot two-story addition to its main campus containing 28 independent living units and a 5,000-square-foot wellness center including a pool. There would also be a separate 25,000-square-foot one-story building for a 30-unit memory care facility.
Executive Director Andrea Hebert told the IDA Executive Committee at its meeting last Wednesday that the memory care units are needed in the community. The Glen at Hiland Meadows currently has 92 independent living apartments and 42 assisted living apartments, but it does not have memory care units.
The agency did a study a few years ago that showed there was a need for over 100 memory care units in the area.
Hebert explained that memory care housing requires less intensive services. Nursing home services cost about $12,000 to $14,000 per individual monthly, according to the industry average. Memory care is about $6,000 to $8,000 per month.
The least-expensive level of service is independent living, where staff provides meals and support services. That costs between $2,000 to $4,000 on average per month, per individual. Assisted living costs about $4,000 to $6,000.
Hebert said The Glen at Hiland Meadows tries to be in the middle of that range of figures.
Jon Lapper, attorney for The Glen at Hiland Meadows, said the project has obtained town approvals and outside agency permits.
“Everything is pretty well set up at this point and we’re ready to move forward with the financing,” he said.
In addition to the tax-exempt bond financing, the organization is also seeking a $315,000 mortgage tax exemption.
Construction would start this month and be completed in May 2022 for occupancy in June 2022, according to the application.
About 18 full-time equivalent and 32 part-time jobs would be created.
A public hearing was set for April 19.
IDA board Chairman Dave O’Brien said it is a good project.
“It’s certainly needed in the community,” he said.
