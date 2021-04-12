Glen at Hiland Meadows seeks tax-exempt bonds for $25 million expansion project

QUEENSBURY — The Glen at Hiland Meadows senior living complex is applying for tax-exempt bonds from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency for its $25 million expansion project.

The project involves constructing a nearly 42,000-square-foot two-story addition to its main campus containing 28 independent living units and a 5,000-square-foot wellness center including a pool. There would also be a separate 25,000-square-foot one-story building for a 30-unit memory care facility.

Executive Director Andrea Hebert told the IDA Executive Committee at its meeting last Wednesday that the memory care units are needed in the community. The Glen at Hiland Meadows currently has 92 independent living apartments and 42 assisted living apartments, but it does not have memory care units.

The agency did a study a few years ago that showed there was a need for over 100 memory care units in the area.

Hebert explained that memory care housing requires less intensive services. Nursing home services cost about $12,000 to $14,000 per individual monthly, according to the industry average. Memory care is about $6,000 to $8,000 per month.