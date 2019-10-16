QUEENSBURY — The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury received Planning Board approval on Tuesday for a $25 million project to upgrade its campus.
Three separate buildings are part of the plan — a nearly 42,000-square-foot two-story addition to the main building containing 28 independent living units; a 5,000-square-foot wellness center, including a pool; and a separate 25,000-square-foot one-story building for a 30-unit memory care facility.
“We did a study that showed over a 100-bed need for memory care in the area,” said Executive Director Andrea Hebert.
Also part of the plan are upgrades to landscaping, addition of a gazebo and walking paths, according to Hebert.
“We are planning quite a substantial outside space, because connection to nature is very important for Alzheimer’s residents,” she said.
Hebert said they hope to start construction in the spring and have a 14-month timetable.
“There’s some economies of scale if we can bring the construction manager on the site once, so we’re trying to line everything up so that we can build it all together,” she said.
“We’re hoping to open by sometime in the next year,” she added.
The project is being financed by M&T Bank and Glens Falls National Bank, Hebert said. A fundraising campaign will raise more money to enhance the outdoor space and add extras such as activity areas.
The Glen at Hiland Meadows currently has about 120 residents in independent living. There are 43 people in assisted living, and this project will add 28 units, which Hebert believes would accommodate about 40 new residents, including couples.
Hebert said the nonprofit organization attracts most of its residents from a 5-mile radius, but sometimes seniors move back into the area to be closer to family.
The Glen at Hiland Meadows, which opened in 2001, is a partnership between St. Peter’s Health Partners and Eddy Property Services and is the current incarnation of what used to be the Glens Falls Home.
