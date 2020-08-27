Glassblower sets up temporary shop in North Creek

JOHNSBURG — Gregory Tomb starts his glassblowing lesson with what he calls a “brief world history of glassblowing.”
Tomb, an artist-in-residence for the town of Johnsburg, is spending six weeks at Riverfront Park in North Creek at his glassblowing studio selling his handcrafted glass wares and giving lessons on how to blow glass.
Glassblowing was invented by the Phoenicians in Egypt and perfected by the Venetians in Italy in the 14th century during the Renaissance, he explained before a lesson Thursday morning.
“Glassblowing was the first business in North America when all the settlers came over," Tomb said. "It was the first business in Jamestown, Virginia.”
Their biggest product was a glass dome put over their plants to create little greenhouses.
Glassblower Gregory Tomb, left, gets assistance from customer Linda Cobb to dislodge a glass paper weight he made is his North Creek studio Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/ByJonvzEgC— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) August 27, 2020
“They were having trouble growing their crops in the climate when they first arrived,” he said.
During the Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries, every town had a glassblower.
In the 1800s, Saratoga spring water was in hotels all around the world.
“It got there in hand-blown glass bottles that were made not too far from Saratoga,” Tomb said. “So upstate New York does have a deep history of glassblowing as well, both from Saratoga and from Corning.”
Despite the evolution of technology and different smart tools available today, glassblowers like Tomb still use the same basic hand tools used 2,500 years ago.
Tomb served as artist-in-residence at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs last summer. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and many events at the hotel were canceled, he decided to find a location in North Creek, where he has family.
His residency is sponsored by the town of Johnsburg, J and J Brown Garnet studios, the Tannery Pond Center, as well as Revolution Rail. As he is giving lessons on glassblowing inside the old barn, families are pedaling down the old railroad tracks just in front of the building.
He will be at the North Creek location at 21 Railroad Place until the end of September.
“I love the region, and with Revolution Rail and some of the fun biking things and obviously rafting and then the mosaic wall,” he said, “there’s more and more things for people to visit here to get out of the stereotypical Lake George visit.”
The expansive old wooden building offers ample space for social distancing.
“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges right now is how do you have culture when you can’t interact in a normal way?” Tomb said.
Tomb follows up his history lesson with COVID-19 health precautions —temperature checks, masks and social distancing — as well as all the usual and necessary safety precautions taken when working with molten glass and a furnace glowing with bright white fire.
“I want you to have a souvenir,” he said, “but not one burnt into you.”
Visitors can choose to make their own pumpkins, hearts, vases or paperweights. Appointments can be made by phone at 302-92-GLASS or on his website at gregorytglass.com. Packages range from $125-$150.
He is hoping people will visit to experience the art of glassmaking.
“They can get glass pumpkins at Target. You can get glass vases at Kmart,” he said. “But when you see somebody doing it, or you, yourself, get to do it, all of a sudden that perspective changes a lot.”
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassblower
Glassmaking with Gregory Tomb
Glassblower Gregory Tomb, left, gets assistance from customer Linda Cobb to dislodge a glass paper weight he made is his North Creek studio Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/ByJonvzEgC— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) August 27, 2020
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.