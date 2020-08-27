Glassblower sets up temporary shop in North Creek

Despite the evolution of technology and different smart tools available today, glassblowers like Tomb still use the same basic hand tools used 2,500 years ago.

Tomb served as artist-in-residence at the Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs last summer. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and many events at the hotel were canceled, he decided to find a location in North Creek, where he has family.

His residency is sponsored by the town of Johnsburg, J and J Brown Garnet studios, the Tannery Pond Center, as well as Revolution Rail. As he is giving lessons on glassblowing inside the old barn, families are pedaling down the old railroad tracks just in front of the building.

He will be at the North Creek location at 21 Railroad Place until the end of September.

“I love the region, and with Revolution Rail and some of the fun biking things and obviously rafting and then the mosaic wall,” he said, “there’s more and more things for people to visit here to get out of the stereotypical Lake George visit.”

The expansive old wooden building offers ample space for social distancing.

“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges right now is how do you have culture when you can’t interact in a normal way?” Tomb said.