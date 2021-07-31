Giving softball a new spin: Coed league brings community back into play

“It had all but died out and these two came along and asked if they could try to revive it,” Mender said. “Little by little, they’ve succeeded. All the credit to them.”

But it wasn’t easy.

Corcoran said planning this year initially involved COVID protocols, and, after 2020 without any softball, it was starting from scratch both for the men’s league and the new coed attempt. They had to find players, sponsors, umpires — and initially plan for COVID guidelines like investigating contact tracing — before those mandates were lifted.

They’ve also dealt with endless rain.

Quimby, who ran the men’s league by himself in 2015-16, said he stopped after it became too much for one guy.

He said interest in softball across the region has dwindled in recent years, saying young people are more interested in video games than outdoor activities. Queensbury teams have been cut in half and Hudson Falls no longer has a league, he said.

Steve Lovering, director of the Queensbury Recreation Department, said a decade ago he offered leagues six days a week, including one day for coed teams and one day for women.

Now, he has two nights for men only.