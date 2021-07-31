Giving softball a new spin: Coed league brings community back into play

GLENS FALLS — Interest in summer softball has waned in the region in recent years, to the point in 2017 when Glens Falls offered no leagues for men or women — and COVID-19 decimated softball last summer.
But new life has been pumped into the Crandall Park and Haviland Cove fields this year, including what Ed Corcoran said is the first-ever coed league in the city.
Corcoran, a 40-year-softball player and director of the league, said seven teams with 164 players — including 58 women — signed up to play.
The men’s league has only four teams, by comparison.
“That’s pretty good for the first year,” he said of the new coed league. “This was something Mayor (Dan) Hall wanted, to get more women involved.”
Corcoran said he believes interest in coed softball stems from the desire from players to have “a little more fun, a little more relaxed” softball experience.
“You can go out and still have fun and play, but not be so gung-ho that you’re not enjoying yourself unless you’re winning,” he said. “And it gives the girls a chance to enjoy recreation softball in a coed league for the first time here in Glens Falls.”
Glens Falls Recreation Superintendent Mike Mender praised Corcoran and men’s league Director Ken Quimby as the “driving forces” behind the resurgence in interest in softball.
“It had all but died out and these two came along and asked if they could try to revive it,” Mender said. “Little by little, they’ve succeeded. All the credit to them.”
But it wasn’t easy.
Corcoran said planning this year initially involved COVID protocols, and, after 2020 without any softball, it was starting from scratch both for the men’s league and the new coed attempt. They had to find players, sponsors, umpires — and initially plan for COVID guidelines like investigating contact tracing — before those mandates were lifted.
They’ve also dealt with endless rain.
Quimby, who ran the men’s league by himself in 2015-16, said he stopped after it became too much for one guy.
He said interest in softball across the region has dwindled in recent years, saying young people are more interested in video games than outdoor activities. Queensbury teams have been cut in half and Hudson Falls no longer has a league, he said.
Steve Lovering, director of the Queensbury Recreation Department, said a decade ago he offered leagues six days a week, including one day for coed teams and one day for women.
Now, he has two nights for men only.
“We were at 64 teams back then,” he said. “But it’s not just a regional thing, it’s going on throughout the country. A lot of the older players just aren’t being replaced by younger players.”
Quimby praised Corcoran for getting women back into local softball, and said he felt honored that Mender and others were praising their effort.
The names of the coed teams run the gamut from ones you might expect like “Glory Dayz” and the “Bombers” to more clever ones that make Corcoran twitch a little, including “Sons of Pitches.”
On Wednesday night, Corcoran’s last place 1-5 Bombers team squared off against the second place 4-2 Salvation Army squad at Haviland Cove.
The Bombers came out firing on all cylinders with a big early lead and would go on to sweep a doubleheader by scores of 17-9 and 14-13, the latter coming on a walk-off homer after being down 8-0.
Denise Stevens travels from Argyle to play. Early in the first game she said she has been playing softball since the ‘80s and has played coed softball before at The Dome in Queensbury. She talked about how she has enjoyed playing “with a bunch of really nice people.”
“And it’s more recreational than competitive. It makes it more enjoyable,” she said, minutes after legging out a base hit for the Salvation Army squad.
The Adirondack Sports Complex, known locally as The Dome, also offers summer and fall coed softball, but no longer has a men’s league due to lack of interest.
“It’s a shadow of what it used to be. Five years ago, we had 32 coed teams. Now we have eight, 10, 12 at best,” owner Doug Miller said. “It’s just a change in culture. They’re playing electronic stuff instead.”
Local Salvation Army Capt. Leo Lloyd, who manages the Salvation Army team and has played softball for decades, said to him, coed softball is all about “community” and he’s happy to be a part of it.
“What’s cool about it is the community and the relationships. On this team, we have two daddy-daughters, two husband-wives, and lots of friends,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
“This is nice. This is fun. This is community and I just don’t think you get that in the beer leagues.”