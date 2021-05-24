Girl donates gift bags in memory of great-grandmother, who died from COVID-19

Annon saw her grandmother through the window the day before she died. Olive called both Jody and Annon her “Blonde Angels.”

Annon and her great-grandmother shared a love of singing and dancing. Pre-COVID, Olive was often found singing karaoke at the nursing home.

“It made me feel really good inside. It did,” Annon said. “I just feel like I’m really honoring my great-grandma. She had a very happy spirit. She loved singing and when she was still able to walk, dancing. She did a lot of the activities that they had at the center, which was really cool.”

Jody said it was a blessing that Olive passed at the beginning of the pandemic, because the social nonagenarian involved herself in many activities at the center.

“She wouldn’t have done well in that environment at all,” Jody said. “She was the mayor of that place. There were so many people that just loved her.”

Mother and daughter are happy to now be able to turn a bad situation into a positive one.

“I’m just so proud of this girl,” Jody said of Annon. “She’s always thinking about making someone else smile.”

Annon is now working on another donation project, which she has titled, “Ollie’s Blonde Angels.”