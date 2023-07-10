CAMBRIDGE — An 8-year-old girl was injured on Friday after her leg got caught under a riding lawnmower.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police Corporal Mike Moses said the incident took place at around 3 p.m. at a residence on Jerome Drive.

The girl was playing on the property of a neighbor across the street. She was doing a cartwheel very close to the mower and slipped under the vehicle, according to Moses.

“She was temporarily trapped under it for a little bit. Her foot was entangled in the blade,” he said.

The fire department came and was able to partially disassemble the mower to get her out, according to Moses. The girl was transported to Albany Medical Center with a lower leg injury and transferred to the pediatric unit. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Moses said there are no charges and the matter is being considered an accident.

“Just a very unfortunate accident that happened — that freak accident that you hear about — that was one of them,” he said.

“I think it’s a lesson well-learned by everyone involved. Too bad it had to happen,” he added.