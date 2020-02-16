Gillibrand: 'We need to protect our privacy'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's newly-announced legislation would seek to safeguard Americans' data and privacy.

During a teleconference with media Thursday afternoon, the Democratic junior senator from New York discussed the Data Protection Act, which would create the Data Protection Agency (DPA) to provide oversight over citizens' information, who can use it and how.

"Data has been called 'the new oil,' Gillibrand said.

"Companies are rushing to explore and refine it, opposing regulations, putting profits above responsibility and treating consumers as little more than dollar signs.

We need a way to protect our privacy and the American people deserve an authority that will look out for them."

Extremely valuable

Gillibrand said that Americans surrender their information, at times unknowingly and without being given a choice.

"Personal data is extremely valuable to many companies with unclear motives. Many want to exploit our data for profit and there is very little we can do about it."

She spoke about how her two sons, Theo and Henry, like to download games onto their phones, and questioned what access companies obtain through that process.