Gillibrand: 'We need to protect our privacy'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's newly-announced legislation would seek to safeguard Americans' data and privacy.
During a teleconference with media Thursday afternoon, the Democratic junior senator from New York discussed the Data Protection Act, which would create the Data Protection Agency (DPA) to provide oversight over citizens' information, who can use it and how.
"Data has been called 'the new oil,' Gillibrand said.
"Companies are rushing to explore and refine it, opposing regulations, putting profits above responsibility and treating consumers as little more than dollar signs.
We need a way to protect our privacy and the American people deserve an authority that will look out for them."
Extremely valuable
Gillibrand said that Americans surrender their information, at times unknowingly and without being given a choice.
"Personal data is extremely valuable to many companies with unclear motives. Many want to exploit our data for profit and there is very little we can do about it."
She spoke about how her two sons, Theo and Henry, like to download games onto their phones, and questioned what access companies obtain through that process.
"Are they allowed to sell my teenage sons’ data to advertisers or other companies? What are the limits on how and why they collect information on my sons?
Not knowing the answers to these questions worries me as a parent, as a consumer and as a senator."
Companies have staked claim over data and rejected both responsibility and accountability, Gillibrand continued.
"In 2017, Equifax failed to safeguard the credit data of hundreds of millions of Americans, allowing bad actors to steal and expose this information," she gave as an example.
"Equifax has faced few consequences and little accountability for what happened. Losers of that breach? The American people."
More concerns
Gillibrand expressed concern about tracking data as well as institutional racism within big data.
"We have a problem with lenders who might, for example, red-line constituents because of where they live, because of where they shop, where they go."
Additionally, she pointed to scams, including phishing, against seniors and the data breach of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management several years ago, which affected millions.
Gillibrand argued that insurers who purchase data from workout apps will be able to determine whether people exercise enough, and thus raise insurance policies.
She also mentioned recent reporting on Clearview AI, a research tool that obtains facial images by scraping them off of social media, thus "creating technology to identify any human anywhere."
"Now it's being used by law enforcement, and that's a very laudable use," Gillibrand said.
"But who else is going to use that information?"
Three core missions
The DPA would define, arbitrate and enforce rules to defend personal data protections, and have three core missions, Gillibrand said.
"First, the Data Protection Agency would give Americans control and protection over their data. It will take complaints, conduct investigations, inform the public on data protection matters."
Second, it would seek to maintain a successful tech sector and ensure fair competition.
Lastly, the agency and its director — a person appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate — would advise Congress on emerging issues and regulations.
'Need an overseer'
Gillibrand said the United States is the only industrialized democracy without such a federal agency.
According to an official European Union website, each EU member state has a Data Protection Authority that supervises the application of data protection law.
Gillibrand pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency was created in the 1970s to allow for the creation of air and water regulations.
Similarly, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
With regard to data, the senator said, "we just need an overseer that can give advice to Congress as well as to promulgate regulations that can be enforced."
Elections
Gillibrand said she is very worried about election interference.
"We’ve seen it across the globe: efforts to undermine elections through using data and using information about which voters could be persuaded and how."
She referenced Russian interference in the 2016 elections and other instances worldwide.
"These are bad actors that are trying to sow division and hatred within countries to undermine democracies."
But she is hopeful that new authorities to protect election infrastructure will allow government agencies to track, trace and shut down any interference in the 2020 elections.
The senator anticipates bipartisan support for her data protection legislation.
"This is something a lot of Republican offices have been working on and I expect that the goal of having oversight and accountability over big data is going to be a bipartisan goal."