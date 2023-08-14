U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a quick stop in Glens Falls on Sunday Aug. 6 to meet-and-greet local Democratic candidates and encourage them to run hard in upcoming elections.

“We have a huge opportunity to flip the House this year,” she told them, adding later: “We only need five seats, and we have six here” in New York that she said can be turned from Republican to Democrat, three on Long Island and three in the Hudson Valley.

Republicans currently control the House of Representatives with 222 seats to the Democrats’ 212. New York lost a seat in Congress after the 2020 census, and the state went through a contentious redistricting process that ended shortly before the election. Add that to some unexpected wins on that of the GOP, and the Democrats dropped four seats while the GOP scooped them up.

“We can win every single one of them, and we’re going to do it by doing a coordinated campaign,” she said. She said the state party at all levels is looking to coordinate the campaign activity similar to the way they do it in places such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Instead of sending multiple mailers from different candidates, they will put Gillibrand, who is up for re-election, on the same flier as the House candidate, the state senate candidate and the Assembly candidate, cutting the cost for each. Also, they will work to canvas neighborhoods at the same time.

“We’ll have one message, one really strong message,” Gillibrand told the collected candidates. “I’m really excited about it.”

She also offered a nod to the local candidates: “These three counties — Warren, Washington and Saratoga — you’re very good at getting your vote out. You’re extremely good and going door-to-door.”

During the body of her speech, she highlighted the bipartisan infrastructure bill. She drew attention to the CHIPs bill that brings what is called “quantum” or superfast computing into the economy. She said at least three computer chip manufacturers in the state, including GlobalFoundries in Saratoga County, will get money from the CHIPs bill. Finally, among the laws that gained bipartisan support, she discussed the Gun Trafficking Prohibition Act.

“It makes gun trafficking a crime,” she said. “We paired with money for mental health for violence disruption.” She has been talking to not-for-profits to apply for this money for after-school and summer programming along with mental health support.

She stayed to take photos with local candidates.