Gillibrand to call for aid to local governments

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will visit Glens Falls on Monday to call for direct federal aid to local governments, who are facing and shrinking revenues and rising costs to deal with COVID-19.

Gillibrand will appear with local leaders at Glens Falls City Hall at 9:45 a.m.

Gillibrand seeks federal legislation to provide funding to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues caused by the pandemic.

She will be joined by Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall and Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties, to discuss potential layoffs of public health care workers, firefighters, police, sanitation workers, teachers and other public servants in New York — if communities do not receive federal funding.

Gillibrand is asking that all counties, cities, towns, and villages — regardless of size — to have the financial resources necessary to provide essential services and avoid local tax and fee increases, which would place a heavier burden on families and businesses, according to a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0