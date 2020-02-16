Gillibrand slams Trump budget, relationship to Justice Department

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., took shots at President Donald Trump, criticizing his administration's actions and his proposed budget while taking questions Thursday afternoon during a conference call.
'Outrage'
Gillibrand called the U.S. Department of Justice's intervention in prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone "an outrage" and said there should be an investigation by the DOJ Office of the Inspector General.
Earlier this week, the four attorneys had recommended the former Trump adviser get seven to nine years in prison for his crimes, which include obstruction of justice and lying to Congress in connection with a House investigation into whether the president's campaign coordinated with the Russians.
Following Trump's objection to that sentence via Tweet early Tuesday, the DOJ overruled the prosecutors, who have since resigned from the case.
DOJ officials have insisted that the president's tweet did not factor into their decision.
But Gillibrand disagreed.
"I think it’s just another example of President Trump undermining our constitutional democracy and it’s deeply concerning."
Budget harmful
Gillibrand also criticized Trump's recently-proposed budget, saying she does not think it will achieve bipartisan support.
"Some of the cuts President Trump made will be deeply harmful to New York," including the cuts of social safety net programs, she said.
"He’s really, unfortunately, making judgments that will hurt the most at-need, at-risk Americans and New Yorkers and so I will fight against this budget."
War powers
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday, Gillibrand joined fellow Senate Democrats and several Republicans in voting for the Iran War Powers Resolution, which passed 55 to 45.
She was not sure if the resolution — which would prohibit the president from taking further offensive military action against Iran without Congressional approval — had enough support to survive a Trump veto, should it also pass in the House of Representatives.
Gillibrand pointed to her War Powers Reform Resolution, which would amend the broader War Powers Resolution that governs how the president can send U.S. forces into action abroad.
According to a press release detailing the proposed changes, Congress passed Authorizations for Use of Military (AUMFs) in 2001 and 2002 — for U.S. forces to enter Afghanistan and Iraq, respectively — which have since been used by successive presidents to enter multiple other countries.
"It’s Congress’s job to declare war and we’ve given that job to the last the few presidents and it’s really harmed us because we are in a forever war in Afghanistan," Gillibrand said.
Her resolution would require presidents to name the country they plan to take action against and disallow U.S. forces to remain there for more than two years without Congressional approval.
Additionally, it would repeal the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs.
Gillibrand argued that Trump was wrong and did not have the authority to move forward with the drone strike early last month that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani without Congressional authorization.
She has said in a previous statement that the president's actions "moved us closer to war."
"We need a full reform of those issues," the senator said Thursday.
Democratic field
With a chuckle, Gillibrand said she had not started to formulate predictions with regard to the Democratic presidential candidate field, but expressed pride in her colleagues.
"What I really appreciate about the Democratic primary is we’re hearing about a lot of vision for the country, how to make it stronger, how to make the economy grow, how to invest in our infrastructure, how to invest in health care, education, jobs," she said during a teleconference with media Thursday.
"That is what New Yorkers care about and it’s certainly what I care about so I’m optimistic that we will pick the right person to take on President Trump."
She said all Democrats are united in the goal to defeat Trump.