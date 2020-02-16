Gillibrand slams Trump budget, relationship to Justice Department

"Some of the cuts President Trump made will be deeply harmful to New York," including the cuts of social safety net programs, she said.

"He’s really, unfortunately, making judgments that will hurt the most at-need, at-risk Americans and New Yorkers and so I will fight against this budget."

War powers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Gillibrand joined fellow Senate Democrats and several Republicans in voting for the Iran War Powers Resolution, which passed 55 to 45.

She was not sure if the resolution — which would prohibit the president from taking further offensive military action against Iran without Congressional approval — had enough support to survive a Trump veto, should it also pass in the House of Representatives.

Gillibrand pointed to her War Powers Reform Resolution, which would amend the broader War Powers Resolution that governs how the president can send U.S. forces into action abroad.

According to a press release detailing the proposed changes, Congress passed Authorizations for Use of Military (AUMFs) in 2001 and 2002 — for U.S. forces to enter Afghanistan and Iraq, respectively — which have since been used by successive presidents to enter multiple other countries.