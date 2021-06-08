Gillibrand: Restore federal support payments to dairy farmers

The prices of crops like soy and corn that LaPierre has to buy to feed his herd have gone up. Those prices are set on the commodities markets.

Milk pricing is set by the federal government. So, as LaPierre’s feed costs rise, what he earns doesn't always keep up. Milk prices have been low for more than five years.

Sen. Gillibrand is also critical of the milk pricing system. She is the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security.

“I think there’s corruption and some anti-trust issues in milk pricing and there needs to be a thorough review and recommendations,” she said. “So, I’m working on legislation now to change how we do dairy pricing in America, but ultimately I think we need something like a 9/11 style commission to actually investigate the industry.”

She said it’s not just a matter of economics.

“I see food production in America as a national security issue. We cannot lose the ability to feed our own people,” she said. “If you have a market that’s fundamentally flawed and constantly leaving producers unable to survive in the industry, there’s a problem.”

As for the current price of milk, LaPierre said right now, the price he gets is almost enough to break even.

