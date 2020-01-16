Gillibrand pitches bill to aid child care for students at community colleges

* Expand the eligibility for the Child Care and Development Block Grants subsidy to low-income parents enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

* Increase the federal match for child-care services for infants and toddlers to 90 percent.

* Require institutions of higher education to share with students information on the Dependent Care Allowance, which can provide many student parents with an additional $3,000 in subsidized federal student loans each year.

For Goodwin, the funding would help also help with enrollment.

“We would have more student-parents that would enroll and they would be able to take classes,” she said.

Of the 57 children who have filled spots in the college’s child-care center this semester, 28 are the children of students.

“Having the child care for parents is very important for students to complete classes and the goals they set for themselves” like graduating on time, said Stephanie Fritz, the director of SUNY Cortland’s child care center.

The bill doesn’t cover grants for four-year colleges and universities, but Fritz noted that many community college students go on to earn four-year degrees.