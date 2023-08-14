UFOs have made it into the mainstream discussion through two methods: First, they are no longer UFOs as in Unidentified Flying Objects, but UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, which open the definition to such things as swamp gases, ball lightning and other scientifically-explainable but not other-worldly occurrences. Second, those that are not mere tricks of light and shadow, show up on radar, which means they are solid, and therefore might run into something like an F-16 fighter jet or a commercial airliner.

It is that potentiality that has the United States Congress and the military suddenly admitting that yes, UAPs have been seen, and yes the military and the intelligence community have been studying them.

This has been reported in many media outlets, but was reiterated in a documentary mini-series "UFOs Investigating the Unknown." It is or has been streaming on various services including Nat Geo, Hulu and Disney+.

The series features Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., along with a host of other DC politicos.

Although she did not mention the documentary in a recent speech in Glens Falls, the senator hit on many of the same themes when discussing the UAPs.

Maybe the UAPs are not interstellar rocket ships piloted by “little green men” but high-tech drones developed by China, Russia or Iran to spy on the United States.

A member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee and of the Select Committee on Intelligence, she has been on the record saying that the government, especially the Pentagon, has not said enough about what is out there, what the government knows, and how much danger it poses to the country.

See the video for her remarks from Aug. 6 in Glens Falls.