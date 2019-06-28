Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who started her political career as a local congresswoman, fought diligently to get noticed during the second night of Democratic presidential debates Thursday, even referencing the upstate New York district where she got her start.
Gillibrand inserted herself directly into the conversation on health care just nine minutes into the event and managed to get talking time on three different occasions in the first 20 minutes and more than a half-dozen times during the two-hour event.
Gillibrand got 7 1/2 minutes of speaking time, according to The Washington Post, which was sixth among the 10 candidates.
“The debate we’re having in our party right now is confusing,” Gillibrand interjected on the health care issue, “because the truth is there’s a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other. And so all the things that we’re trying to change is when companies care more about profits than they do about people.”
Gillibrand was able to set herself apart by focusing on a variety of issues, from health care to women’s rights to money in politics, to the damage that President Trump has done to the moral fabric of the country.
Gillibrand tried to distinguish herself from the other candidates with a health care middle ground that provides a transition from private insurance to Medicare for all.
“Medicare for all is how you get to single payer, but it has a buy-in transition period which is really important,” Gillibrand said. “In 2005, when I ran for Congress in a 2-for-1 Republican district, I actually ran on Medicare for all, and I won that 2-to-1 Republican district twice. And the way I formulated it was simple. Anyone who doesn’t have access to insurance they like, they could buy it at a percentage of income they could afford.
“I believe we need to get to universal health care as a right and not a privilege to single payer,” Gillibrand continued. “The quickest way you get there is you create competition with the insurers. God bless the insurers. If they want to compete, they can certainly try, but they’ve never put people over their profits, and I doubt they ever will.
“So what will happen is people will choose Medicare, you will transition, we will get to Medicare for all, and then your step to single-payer is so short, I would make it an earned benefit, just like Social Security, so that you buy in your whole life, it is always there for you, and it's permanent and it's universal.”
Gillibrand may have had her best moment of the night when talking about women’s rights.
“And I want to talk directly, directly to America's women and to the men who love them,” Gillibrand started. “Women's reproductive rights are under assault by President Trump and the Republican Party. Thirty states are trying to overturn Roe v. Wade right now. And it is mind-boggling to me that we are debating this on this stage in 2019 among Democrats whether women should have access to reproductive rights. I think we have to stop playing defense and start playing offense.
“But let me tell you one thing about politics, because it goes to the corruption and the deal-making,” Gillibrand continued. “When the door is closed and negotiations are made, there are conversations about women's rights and compromises have been made on our backs.
“And so what we need to know is imagine this one question: When we beat President Trump and Mitch McConnell walks into the Oval Office, God forbid, to do negotiations, who do you want when that door closes to be sitting behind that desk, to fight for women's rights?”
Gillibrand was also the only candidate to talk about getting money out of politics.
“We've heard a lot of good ideas on this stage tonight and a lot of plans, but the truth is, until you go to the root of the corruption, the money in politics, the fact that Washington is run by the special interests, you are never going to solve any of these problems,” Gillibrand said. “I have the most comprehensive approach, that experts agree is the most transformative plan to actually take on political corruption, to get money out of politics through publicly funded elections, to have clean elections. If we do that and get money out of politics, we can guarantee health care as a right, not a privilege, we can deal with institutional racism, we can take on income inequality, and we can take on the corporate corruption that runs Washington.”
Gillibrand finished with a feisty summation.
“As president, I will take on the fights that no one else will,” she said. “I stood up to the Pentagon and repealed "don't ask/don't tell." I've stood up to the banks and voted against the bailout twice. I've stood up to Trump more than any other senator in the U.S. Senate. And I have the most comprehensive approach for getting money out of politics with publicly funded elections to deal with political corruption.
“Now is not the time to play it safe. Now is not the time to be afraid of firsts. We need a president who will take on the big challenges, even if she stands alone. Join me in fighting for this.”
