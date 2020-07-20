Gillibrand, in Glens Falls stop, calls for federal relief for small governments

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Glens Falls on Monday to call on the federal government to provide relief funding for local governments as the coronavirus continues to impact revenues.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said small governments like those in Warren County, including Glens Falls, face a substantial revenue shortfall because of the pandemic, and if relief from the federal level doesn't come soon, local governments will be forced to raise taxes or cut services.

"If the federal government fails to send state and local governments the direct aid they need, states will be forced to choose between raising taxes on families who are already struggling and cannot afford it, or making billions of dollars of cuts," she said.

In Glens Fall, the city is currently facing a reduction of revenue that totals about 20% of the city's $19 million budget, Mayor Dan Hall said.

"We got to try and make it up somewhere, so any help we can get from the federal government, state government, we're sure open to it," he said.

The city, Hall said, has been operating with a reduced staff for the past number of years, but without federal aid, the city may be forced to slash services.