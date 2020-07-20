Gillibrand, in Glens Falls stop, calls for federal relief for small governments

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Glens Falls on Monday to call on the federal government to provide relief funding for local governments as the coronavirus continues to impact revenues.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said small governments like those in Warren County, including Glens Falls, face a substantial revenue shortfall because of the pandemic, and if relief from the federal level doesn't come soon, local governments will be forced to raise taxes or cut services.
"If the federal government fails to send state and local governments the direct aid they need, states will be forced to choose between raising taxes on families who are already struggling and cannot afford it, or making billions of dollars of cuts," she said.
In Glens Fall, the city is currently facing a reduction of revenue that totals about 20% of the city's $19 million budget, Mayor Dan Hall said.
"We got to try and make it up somewhere, so any help we can get from the federal government, state government, we're sure open to it," he said.
The city, Hall said, has been operating with a reduced staff for the past number of years, but without federal aid, the city may be forced to slash services.
No cuts have been made as of yet, and Hall said he hopes to avoid any, but some services may have to be curtailed. The city begins the budget-making process next month.
"Hopefully be we'll OK. We're just hoping that we get some help from the federal government," Hall said.
Gillibrand is one of the sponsors of a $1 trillion in funding package that would provide relief for local governments. A similar bill cleared the Democrat-controlled House in May, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, has yet to bring it to the floor of the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote.
McConnell has said the federal government shouldn't provide relief to state and local governments, and instead has introduced similar legislation focused on providing relief to small businesses.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has for months criticized McConnell for his stance. New York currently faces a $13 billion deficit because of the pandemic.
Gillibrand said the state will look to smaller governments to fill its own budget gap, meaning higher taxes for already struggling New Yorkers.
"This funding as real consequences on the lives of real people," she said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has introduced her own legislation that aims to provide relief for struggling local governments.
Stefanik is a sponsor of the SMART Act, which would provide $500 billion in aid to states, counties and smaller municipalities.
The congresswoman has repeatedly called on the federal government to fund local governments since the onset of the pandemic, which first took root in New York back in March.
"The SMART Fund will provide direct, flexible assistance to our local governments and municipalities to help them get back on their feet," Stefanik said in a statement when she introduced the legislation in May.
Congress reconvenes this week after a two-week hiatus and is expected to pass another round of COVID-relief bills.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
