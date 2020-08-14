Gillibrand, colleagues introduce Impact Aid Infrastructure Act to support schools amid pandemic

WATERTOWN — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, alongside Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tina Smith, D-Minn., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tom Udall, D-N.M., recently introduced the Impact Aid Infrastructure Act (IAIA) to provide competitive and formula grants for school infrastructure projects, including school construction and facilities upgrades.
Under the legislation, federally impacted north country school districts such as Indian River and Carthage would receive part of an estimated $8.5 million in funding allocated to New York state based on FY18 data. Additionally, Watertown City School District would be eligible to apply for competitive grant funding.
“Even before the pandemic, many federally impacted school districts were in need of significant repair and renovation in order to provide a safe learning environment,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement. “Now, they must be able to accommodate remote learning and public health guidelines to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff.”
The Impact Aid Infrastructure Act would provide competitive and formula grants for school infrastructure projects in more than 1,200 federally impacted school districts across the country. The IAIA would provide 40 percent of grant funding directly to impacted school districts through the existing basic support formula, with the remaining 60 percent available through competitive grants.
With these grants, schools would have the flexibility to focus on their specific renovation and repair needs in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of students, teachers, and staff as they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impact Aid provides direct, flexible payment in lieu of taxes to local school districts for lost revenue caused by the presence of certain federal land in their districts, including national parks and grasslands, national laboratories, Army Corps of Engineers projects, and property that encompasses the military academies.
Sen. Gillibrand previously led a bipartisan letter calling on Congress to prioritize this funding so that federally impacted school districts have the resources needed to transition to online learning, meet the social and emotional needs of students, provide wrap-around services, and replace failing infrastructure.
“The Impact Aid Infrastructure Act is critical legislation to ensure these school districts can address the unique needs presented by this crisis and make the necessary repairs and renovations to ensure students, teachers, and staff have safe learning and working environments,” said Sen. Gillibrand in a statement. “I’m proud to lead this legislation with Sen. Hirono and I will continue working to include this desperately needed funding in the next relief package so that schools on or near military communities, federal or tribal lands in New York have the resources needed to provide every student with a safe and quality education.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.