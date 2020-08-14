Gillibrand, colleagues introduce Impact Aid Infrastructure Act to support schools amid pandemic

With these grants, schools would have the flexibility to focus on their specific renovation and repair needs in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of students, teachers, and staff as they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact Aid provides direct, flexible payment in lieu of taxes to local school districts for lost revenue caused by the presence of certain federal land in their districts, including national parks and grasslands, national laboratories, Army Corps of Engineers projects, and property that encompasses the military academies.

Sen. Gillibrand previously led a bipartisan letter calling on Congress to prioritize this funding so that federally impacted school districts have the resources needed to transition to online learning, meet the social and emotional needs of students, provide wrap-around services, and replace failing infrastructure.

“The Impact Aid Infrastructure Act is critical legislation to ensure these school districts can address the unique needs presented by this crisis and make the necessary repairs and renovations to ensure students, teachers, and staff have safe learning and working environments,” said Sen. Gillibrand in a statement. “I’m proud to lead this legislation with Sen. Hirono and I will continue working to include this desperately needed funding in the next relief package so that schools on or near military communities, federal or tribal lands in New York have the resources needed to provide every student with a safe and quality education.”

