Gillibrand calls Trump 'dangerous' and Stefanik 'complicit' after failed coup

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called out Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as "complicit" a day after the failed coup at the Capitol building.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of many Republicans who continued to insist, after the events Wednesday afternoon, that the presidential election was in some way fraudulent. But she recast her views as being a constitutional matter only, saying that governors using emergency powers granted by their legislatures, or the judiciary, could not change election laws.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., flatly said Stefanik was lying and was helping to fuel beliefs that led to the failed coup.
“She lacks discipline and understanding of the harm President Trump has caused this country,” she said. “She is complicit.”
Stefanik’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Gillibrand also said Trump should be removed from office, but added that it was unlikely to occur.
“Every option available, from invoking the 25th Amendment to impeachment to criminal prosecution, should all be on the table,” she said in a press conference Thursday. “He should be removed from office in the next two weeks, because I think he’s dangerous.”
He “inflamed” and “purposefully deceived” the mob that attacked the Capitol, she said.
The group set out bombs around the Capitol, carried in weapons and zip ties, and proclaimed a revolution in Trump’s name. In the end, more than 50 officers were injured and four rioters killed. Trump issued two tweets asking the rioters to be peaceful but also praised them and continued to insist that he won the election.
Gillibrand predicted he will remain in office for his final two weeks.
“I don’t think the Cabinet has the guts or spine to remove the president,” she said, referring to the removal process laid out in the 25th Amendment.
As for impeachment, she said the Senate would again fail to convict him.
“The problem with that idea is it will have to come to the Senate again,” she said. “I do not believe the Republicans will hold him accountable. I don’t think the Republicans will impeach and convict the president.”
So she wants Trump criminally prosecuted after he leaves office. She said his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was a clear violation of law.
Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes for him to win the state. He warned that if Raffensperger did not, he could be prosecuted.
Raffensperger explained that Trump’s theories of fraud had been investigated and nothing had been found. But Trump continued to insist that Raffensperger find the votes somehow, urging him to simply say he’d miscalculated.
Some legal scholars have said the call was ethically wrong, but it would be difficult to press charges, since Trump did not specifically pressure Raffensperger to lie or manufacture fake votes.
Gillibrand also said she is not interested in an impeachment process that could drag on into President-elect Joe Biden’s first months as president.
“It’s not the first thing the Biden administration wants to focus on, I’ll tell you that,” she said in response to a question about whether it would be worth it, to ensure that Trump could not run again in 2024.
She supports regulation for social media sites that hosted the groups that planned the coup attempt.
“I’ve already talked to some of the chairmen of the committees” about holding hearings, she said. “I do think the social media platforms need regulation.”
She also wants to give the FBI greater power to investigate websites.
“We also heard there were websites that were inciting violence, using the hashtag ‘civil war’ … they were intended to urge revolution and intended to urge bloodshed. Certain writers on the website were saying, ‘No change without bloodshed,’” she said.
She defined that as “domestic terrorism,” which the FBI can investigate.
“We need the FBI empowered to track the people who run those websites,” she said.
As for the six senators who continued to object to the Electoral College votes after the coup attempt, she said the Senate should look into censuring them.
“I think we should look at the issue. I am deeply concerned,” she said. “I don’t think they fully understand how misguided and irresponsible their actions have been.”
