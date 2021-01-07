Gillibrand calls Trump 'dangerous' and Stefanik 'complicit' after failed coup

The group set out bombs around the Capitol, carried in weapons and zip ties, and proclaimed a revolution in Trump’s name. In the end, more than 50 officers were injured and four rioters killed. Trump issued two tweets asking the rioters to be peaceful but also praised them and continued to insist that he won the election.

Gillibrand predicted he will remain in office for his final two weeks.

“I don’t think the Cabinet has the guts or spine to remove the president,” she said, referring to the removal process laid out in the 25th Amendment.

As for impeachment, she said the Senate would again fail to convict him.

“The problem with that idea is it will have to come to the Senate again,” she said. “I do not believe the Republicans will hold him accountable. I don’t think the Republicans will impeach and convict the president.”

So she wants Trump criminally prosecuted after he leaves office. She said his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was a clear violation of law.

Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes for him to win the state. He warned that if Raffensperger did not, he could be prosecuted.