Gifford appointed new South Glens Falls police chief

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — New village Police Chief David Gifford does not plan on making any major changes in the department after taking over for Kevin Judd, who is retiring.

“I’ve got a great bunch of guys that work for me — most of them are long-term here. We have a well-oiled machine, and I’d like to keep it that way,” he said.

Gifford would like to maintain the community relationships that Judd has built over his 36 years, he said.

“We have an excellent relationship with the community, the businesses, pretty much everyone here,” he said.

His goal is to continue keeping the village safe.

“It’s a pretty decent community here. We don’t have a lot of issues,” he said.

A big priority in the next few months will be submitting a required plan to the state on how to improve policing.

“We obviously have to work on the use-of-force procedures, per the governor’s order,” he said.

Gifford has been with South Glens Falls for 16 years as a patrolman, after transferring from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he spent 14 years. He said he jumped at the opportunity because he is a Moreau native.