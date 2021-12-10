GFPD to swear in newest K-9 unit on Wednesday

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department will welcome a new K-9 on Wednesday.

The new pup will be named in honor of the late Glens Falls Police Officer Brian J. Lashway.

The 6-month-old German shepherd, bred and raised by Norbert Safko, was selected for his service based on his "high work drive as well as his personality," according to a news release.

The German shepherd will attend local K-9 schools, along with training classes and sessions, beginning in the spring.

Lashway served the department from January 2005 through July 2012. He was diagnosed with cancer while with the force, which resulted in a career-ending illness.

He died on June 27, 2017.

"Officer Lashway served the city of Glens Falls with pride and we are sure the newest K-9 to our department will do the same and carry the same honor," the news release states.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Hall in the Cool Insuring Arena. The event will include a remembrance for Lashway.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Patrol Officer Kirsten Lunder, the K-9 patrol handler, will be available following the ceremony for photo opportunities.

In June 2016, the Police Department re-established a K-9 unit after a 20-year absence.

