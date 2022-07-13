GFK9 closes amidst dog getting loose, protest

GLENS FALLS — GFK9 closed its doors for good on Tuesday after a recent incident of a dog getting out while in the facility’s care, and people protesting the business and its owner for what they claim is animal cruelty and negligence.

As first reported by the Glens Falls Chronicle, a family vacationing in Lake George from Pittsburgh placed their 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Alfie in the care of the GFK9 dog day care on June 22.

That day, the dog got out and would not be found for 2 1/2 weeks.

Mike Tartaglione, owner of GFK9, said that on June 22, he received a call from his staff saying that Alfie was running through the parking lot.

He said that everyone immediately went into search mode.

“I was out till about 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m. that night looking for him, talking to people. There were sightings everywhere,” he said.

The following morning, Tartaglione said that he watched the security camera footage of the area where Alfie had escaped with his owner Mike Miranda.

Tartaglione said that Alfie was playing and running around with six or seven other dogs.

The next frame skipped to Alfie standing outside of the fence.

Tartaglione said that he isn’t sure if the footage skipped or the cameras were malfunctioning.

“It was like he was teleported to the middle of the lot,” he said. “He just appeared about 50 feet away from the fence.”

Tartaglione said that Alfie was found on Sunday night and returned to the family. The owners of the Australian shepherd could not be reached for comment.

Tartaglione said that one of his regular clients had found Alfie in their backyard. Tartaglione said the client’s dogs had been playing with Alfie the day he got out from the play area at GFK9.

“He texted me at 12:15 a.m. to let me know the good news,” Tartaglione said. “He actually stopped by the following day with Alfie in the car so I could see him.”

Weekend protest

Drivers honked their car horns in solidarity with a group of protesters holding signs outside of GFK9 on Saturday afternoon. Tartaglione announced the closure of his business on July 5, but had remained partially open to honor appointments that had already been made.

Liz Dragon said the group was protesting “years of abuse” to the animals that are at the dog day care center.

“Neglect,” she said. “Dogs have died in their care. Animals have gotten hurt in their care.”

Her golden rottie retriever, Capone, was placed in the care of GFK9 around five years ago. Dragon said that he is injured permanently from that visit.

She said that Capone’s back was injured, and he came out with a large cut on his face when she picked him up.

“We’re here to shut this place down because we do not want this to happen anymore. We’re here to support these animals,” Dragon said.

Christopher Jones, a former employee of GFK9, said that the neglect that people are calling out is, in part, the fault of Tartaglione.

Jones said that he worked for the business for around four years, and left three months ago. He said that there were a few neglectful employees, but 90% were good at their jobs and loved the dogs in their care.

“The other 10% he would not fire. He’s been addressed about all of them,” he said. “He would not fire them because he says, ‘I just need a body here.’”

Tartaglione said the employees Jones was referring to were new hires that he had not been able to train quickly.

He said with new employees, you want to give “the benefit of the doubt” and give them time to learn the ropes. He said some of the employees that he would not name did not pan out as he would have hoped.

Tartaglione said that employees would come to him and demand that they be fired.

“I need to give them a chance, and I need to get someone else that could replace them before I fire them,” he said. “I need someone to answer the phones and walk the dogs from the front to the back.”

Jones said that there would be 60 to 70 dogs to take care of, split between two employees, which he said contributes to incidents like Alfie getting loose.

Tartaglione said that he had seven staffed employees for the last few weeks prior to the closure.

He said that GFK9 hasn’t had 60 to 70 dogs at once “in years.”

He said that when he had 15 employees on staff, he would have 40 dogs per day for doggy day care. He said that on the last day GFK9 was open he had two employees caring for five dogs.

“There was never 60 to 70 dogs to two people,” he said. “That’s impossible. There’s no way that could be done.”

Tartaglione said that he and Jones did not get along toward the end of his tenure as an employee with GFK9.

Jones said that he has seen and heard people bashing employees for abusing the animals, which he said never happened.

“It happens because there is 70 dogs to two people. As an ex-employee it hurts to hear. I hate talking about it,” he said as he became choked up.

Sad to go

Tartaglione said that he had “been better” during a phone call on Wednesday.

He announced on social media that he would be closing his business due to the higher utility costs, the lack of “people willing to work” and he and the business being bashed on social media.

He said that it is very upsetting to him to hear some of the things that he has heard. He said that he couldn’t respond to the comments he saw on Facebook.

He said that he has had someone tell him that there are people going after him for the things that he has done.

He noted that for five straight years, GFK9 was voted “Best in the Region.”

“The bulk of my clients, when I sent notices to them, they called, emailed or actually sent me a card to my house saying how sad they were,” Tartaglione said. “They’re all, for the most part, upset. And so am I.”