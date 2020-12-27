GF Nation Fund raises $45,000 for backpack program

GLENS FALLS — The GF Nation Fund has raised $45,000 in one month to help fund the Glens Falls City School District backpack food program.

George Normandin, president and co-founder of GF Nation Fund, said the organization has funded projects at the school including a sensory room for autistic children and a stock ticker for a business class.

He said the group is interested in “anything that enhances the experience of the K-12 students — outside of the classroom and inside of the class.”

He said he received a call from school officials saying that they were in dire need of funding for the backpack program, which provides food for children to take home to families to get them through the weekend. It provides food to over 100 children in 60 families, according to Normandin.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has limited fundraising and there is a shortage of food at the Open Door Mission because of the increased need in the community.

Each school in the Glens Falls district needed at least a few thousand dollars to get people through the holidays, according to Normandin.

“They didn’t know how they were going to come up with the money,” he said.