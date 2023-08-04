An increase of $3 million annually for Glens Falls Hospital will arrive on Oct. 1 thanks to a new proposed rule from The Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services for upstate New York hospitals.

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Paul Scimeca said the funds will help stabilize finances and allow them to continue to invest in the hospital’s facilities and equipment, but most importantly, the workforce.

"As a nonprofit organization, every dollar we generate goes back to caring for our patients and community. We appreciate the support of our elected officials who advocated on our behalf," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer made the big announcement.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko took credit as well on Wednesday in a news release that the victory highlights the exercise of taking a concern and elevating it into an issue.

“This fix to the formula means an influx of hundreds of millions to our local hospitals — long burdened by the added strain from the COVID-19 pandemic — to address staff pay and retention, update medical equipment and technology, and further invest in patient care. In short, this MWI adjustment means improved, quality care for our region,” he said.

Tonko’s push to raise the Medicare Wage Index dates back more than a decade to his days in the NYS Assembly. Throughout that time, he has worked alongside local hospitals to raise attention to this issue and push for action, he said.

Schumer announced the funds hospitals across the state will receive for anything from hiring staff to building upgrades in a news conference on Wednesday.

The Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs.

Historically hospitals in Upstate NY had received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served, a release from Schumer’s office explained.

The new rule will increase the Capital Region’s adjustment to 122% of what the average hospital receives in wage adjustments, acknowledging that the region needs much higher than averages wages to compete and bring in providers, Schumer said.

"This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding Upstate NY hospitals have seen in decades. This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more," Schumer said on Wednesday. "For years, our hardworking healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide."

Job creation and boosting the local economy dovetail with each other. Schumer explained that when new health care professionals earn the same amount as other states, their pay will go back into local economies through sales at restaurants and other merchants.

Not only that, the wait time to be seen or the travel to see a specialist will diminish.

President and CEO of the Albany Med Health System and doctor Dennis P. McKenna said hospitals in the system in recent years have all been additionally challenged by inflation, skyrocketing labor and supply costs.

"This important and long-overdue adjustment to the Medicare wage index allows us to continue to grow our workforce, manage rising expenses, and provide our communities the care they expect and deserve. We thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our congressional delegation for their unwavering advocacy," he said.