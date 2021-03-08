Getting the vaccination: One couple’s experience in Plattsburgh

Once our garage door opened, we were directed to drive inside where we stopped as part of a line of eight or nine cars and shut off the car engine. Henry Ford would have been proud of the assembly line of vaccinations inside.

It was a beehive of activity with people directing traffic, checking paperwork to make sure we qualified and providing information on the vaccine and its possible side effects.

Everyone was pleasant and professional.

I asked the one nurse who was preparing my shot how many shots she gives out in a day. She said she had done 48 the day before. That worked out to about one every 10 minutes for eight hours.

When the woman was ready to give me my shot, I asked if I could take a selfie of myself as I got the shot. She approved.

After I was done, they brought a shot over for my wife and I asked if I could take a photo of her getting the shot. The nurse played along and raised the shot high over my wife’s arm as if she was about to impale her with a savage attack.

I don’t think we have ever had so much fun at the doctor’s office. Or maybe we were just so happy to be out of the house.