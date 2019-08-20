EASTON — On Tuesday morning, the rides were quiet, the food vendors still chopping, dicing and prepping for the first full day of the weeklong Washington County Fair, as smoke from the chicken barbecue wafted over busy barns.
The action was centered in the dairy cow barns as young competitors petted and primped their calves and cows for the show ring.
The cows that would soon be judged in the 4-H arena, just over from the Ag Center and not too far from the Argyle Volunteer Fire Company chicken barbecue, were getting baths and haircuts so they looked their best.
One cow, Loretta from Cornerest Farm in Granville, was patiently enjoying her beauty parlor time, having her fuzzy coat ends snipped and a bit of talcum powder rubbed in. In another barn, Aggie — a dairy cow from Twin Brooks Farm in Hartford — was napping, her head on a stallmate, while Saga was licking and grooming as if ready to pose.
Youth competitors are limited to 10 animals per exhibitor and all are required to wear long-sleeved, tucked-in white shirts, long white pants without farm names or logos and no hats.
One of the fair judges, Andy Reynolds from Cornell Cooperative Extension, also a New York dairy farmer, talked to many of the younger competitors as they entered the show ring. In the large class of Holstein spring calves, it seemed as if the calves and their young handlers were getting used to the whole competition idea.
A handful of calves decided it was a good time to sit down, with a few finding it pretty comfortable in the center of the ring. Some resisted walking forward and others wanted to go in different directions.
Still, when it was time for the judging, the calves and their handlers stood tall, in line with the others.
According to a woman in the stands who was waiting for her grandson to show, the judge looks critically at several features, including the rear legs, the back and the overall size of the calf.
USDA guidelines state that a long bone pattern throughout the body structure is desirable, the shoulder blades and elbows need to be firmly set against the chest wall, and the back should be straight and strong.
As the morning show continued, the stands filled with more than 200 interested bystanders.
At about 11 a.m., 10-year-old Elise Zerbe, whose family owns a Washington County dairy farm, was getting ready to show her calf, Lassianne.
Tuesday was Zerbe’s second time in the show ring. And while she couldn’t really think of anything to say about what it’s like to compete, she did admit it was a lot of work getting ready.
The dairy cow competitions continue throughout the week, culminating with Best Dressed Dairy Cow on Friday night.
The fair runs through Sunday. Tuesday Is Carnival Day at the fair, with reduced rate midway rides.
