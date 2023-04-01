GLENS FALLS — Nobody likes to see a gray drizzly morning, but as it turns out, Saturday’s weather was absolutely perfect for the Adirondack Tabletop Day show and convention at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

“I saw the weather forecast and I was like, ‘woo-hoo, it’s game weather,’” said Veronica Hamilton, one of the co-organizers of the annual event.

The skies cleared in the afternoon, but players of all ages made their way to Adirondack Tabletop Day, which is the smaller sibling event connected to Adirondacon, a gaming convention started by Hamilton and her gaming group, Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers.

Like Saturday’s event, the larger Adirondacon show has vendors, an extensive lending library, developers showcase and gaming exhibitions and tournaments.

“For the spring show, we just take the front rooms of the Charles Wood Theater. But for the big show, we get the stage area. We get all the concession area as well,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton explained that all board games such as Monopoly or Clue are tabletop games, but not all tabletop games are board games. The term includes board games, card games, dice games, miniature wargames and tile-based games.

“Tabletop games just kind of includes role-playing games, like Dungeons & Dragons, and Call of Cthulhu,” Hamilton said. “There’s so many role-playing games that we kind of use ‘tabletop,’ to encompass anything you can basically play on a table.”

Both Adirondacon and ADK Tabletop Day embrace all types of analog gaming — from the more “modern” games to the old rainy-day standbys one might remember pulling out of the closet as a kid.

“Everybody has their own game that gets them into modern gaming,” Hamilton said. “If you came to the library and said, ‘I really like Clue,’ I would recommend a couple games that take Clue to the next level.”

Although tabletop games generally don’t include videogames, newer offerings have embraced some technological enhancements.

“There’s games like Chronicles of Crime where you actually use your cell phone and you can actually 360 (degrees) see the crime scene,” Hamilton explained. “And then you have to scan cards to interview witnesses.”

Hamilton’s group, Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers, started as a small meet-up for friends to get together and share their love of the games, which still meets every other Saturday. But it has grown and is open to the whole community.

“Sometimes you don’t have a spouse or a family member who appreciates (tabletop games) as much as you do so it’s nice to meet up with like-minded people who will play your games,” she said.

While playing one of their favorite card games, Hamilton’s brother and Adirondacon co-founder, John LeMaire, decided to create his own game. Soon they found themselves traveling to tabletop conventions throughout the area, promoting LeMaire’s game, and enjoying the camaraderie of other gamers.

“All of a sudden we’re like, ‘hey, we drive all this distance to go to these conventions, why don’t we just have one of our own,’” Hamilton said with a laugh.

That sudden epiphany has grown into an annual event, now entering its sixth year, which attracts hundreds of attendees. Even during the tumultuous days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming convention persisted, albeit with safety measure in place.

“You had to show your vaccination card,” Hamilton said. “But masks were off for those who felt comfortable.”

Generations of gamers

The Warrington family was at the table Saturday, representing three generations of gamers.

“We’ve come to every one of these since they’ve started doing them,” said Curt Warrington, who added that board games have been a passion of his for most of his life. “It’s a great way to try a game before you purchase it.”

Curt’s father, Robert Warrington, said he got into gaming as a way to connect and spend time with his son — although that connection took place on a desktop rather than a tabletop.

“He started me on World of Warcraft years ago when it first came out and I’m still playing it,” he said.

Curt’s daughter, Lila, whose current favorite game is Hand-to-Hand Wombat, said she likes the competitive edge of tabletop games.

“I like games because you can, like, compete with people,” she said. “They’re really fun to play.”

New business venture

While events like ADK Tabletop Day bring gamers together a few times a year, there are growing opportunities for aficionados and passive players alike throughout the community.

Angela Sweet and Kristen Shaw, who, along with four other game enthusiasts, are partners in the Go Play With Your Food Family Board Game Tavern soon to be opening in downtown Glens Falls, co-sponsored the event.

“We’re selling games, Magic cards, just kind of getting the word out about the tavern,” Sweet said.

Go Play With Your Food will be a full service, family friendly tavern, serving food including a variety of mead, beer and wine for adults, as well as soft drinks for kids. It will have tabletop games available for free to play as well as purchase. The co-owners hope to open sometime in April.

“The whole gist of it is to put the electronics away — come in, sit with friends, family, get some food, get some drink, and play some games,” Shaw said.

Along with Go Play With Your Food, top sponsors for Saturday’s event included Cooper’s Cave Games, Freakopolis Geekery, and Gamers Gifts by FSP. Each year, the Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers chooses an organization to raise money for during their events. This year the gamers are giving money to North Shore Animal League America — Adirondack Region Cat Shelter.

“We just love cats,” Hamilton said. “We try to do good things to help out the community while we’re gaming.”

Some might be off-put by the expansive world-building of some tabletop games, organizers aid events like ADK Tabletop Day put the focus on the variety of games and gameplay one can find in the realm of tabletop gaming.

“Some of the hardcore players can play for like 12 hours, and if that’s your thing, that’s fine. But we have fun party games that you can play in 15 minutes, 20 minutes,” Hamilton said. “There are so many out there now. There’s something for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.adirondacon.com.