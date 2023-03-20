SARATOGA — Veterans, families and fellow Americans are invited to the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on March 29 for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony.

In a news release, the cemetery said the ceremony is part of a nationwide event to thank and honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The local ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at first Committal Shelter. There will be signage upon entering the cemetery leading guests to the service.

Keynote speaker of the ceremony is Vietnam veteran Lt. Col. John Brownrigg, United States Army, retired.

Following Brownrigg's speech, a lapel pin presentation for all attending veterans and surviving spouses of deceased Vietnam veterans will be held.

No distinction is made between veterans who served in country, in theatre, or stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. The release said that the Saratoga National Cemetery wishes to thank all Vietnam Era veterans and spouses for their service.

On March 29, 1973, the final U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, making 2023 the 50-year commemoration. In addition, around this date, Hanoi reported releasing the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.

"The Vietnam War Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Department of Veteran Affairs estimates that today there are over 7 million U.S. Vietnam Veterans living stateside and abroad, along with nearly 10 million families of those who served during this era," the release said.

The cemetery asks for help locating and thanking Vietnam veterans, spreading the word about this ceremony, and attending Saratoga National Cemetery's even to shake veterans' hands in person.