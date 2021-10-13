Georgia O'Keeffe painting on display at The Hyde Collection

GLENS FALLS — A painting by Georgia O’Keeffe, a pioneering American artist with ties to the Lake George region, is now on display at the The Hyde Collection.

“Pattern of Leaves” (1923) is currently on loan from The Phillips Collection in Washington and will remain on display through May.

The painting’s eight-month stay in Glens Falls coincides with the absence of the museum’s “Boy with Blue Vase,” a 1905 painting by Pablo Picasso, which is currently on loan to the Art Gallery of Toronto and the Phillips Collection as part of the “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period” exhibit.

O’Keeffe was no stranger to the Lake George region, having visited almost annually between 1918 and 1934, where she would stay on the family farm of her husband, Alfred Stieglitz.

Her time visiting the lake heavily influenced her artistic style, though she would downplay the importance of Lake George in the development of her artistic voice later on in life, instead crediting the deserts of American Southwest as her main influence, according to a news release.