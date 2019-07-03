QUEENSBURY — The criminal case against a former local rescue squad leader who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from his squad has been postponed indefinitely after his lawyer opted to appeal a pretrial ruling to a higher court.
Edward G. "Grant" Gentner's counsel has asked the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court to hear his appeal of a ruling by Warren County Judge John Hall that would set the stage for a trial later this year. Gentner is accused of stealing $3,900 from the Lake George Rescue Squad in 2013, when he was the squad's captain, president and treasurer.
Hall rejected a request by lawyer Karl Sleight to throw out the four theft-related charges against Gentner, after Sleight argued they were filed in the wrong county. He claimed they should have been filed in Saratoga County, since the alleged illicit cash withdrawals for which Gentner was charged happened at a bank in Saratoga Springs.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office, though, argued that Warren County still had jurisdiction because the money that was taken came from a Warren County-based squad with its bank account in Warren County, harming residents of Warren County who could be deprived of emergency medical services.
Hall agreed.
"The people (prosecution) have submitted sufficient proof for the jury to conclude that the defendant was using his office as treasurer of a Lake George not-for-profit organization while committing a crime that would affect the welfare of the Lake George community," the judge wrote.
Appeals before a case is tried and/or resolved are rare. But Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said in this case such an appeal was applicable, because the jurisdiction issue could result in the case being terminated in Warren County.
Gentner had faced 29 charges that accused him of stealing more than $18,000 in 2012 and 2013, but 25 of the charges were dismissed when Hall found that the former special prosecutor who handled the case delayed prosecution past the statute of limitations.
That has left three felony grand larceny counts and one felony charge of falsifying business records, to which Gentner has pleaded not guilty. Part of a trial was held last fall, but a mistrial was declared when Gentner's then-lawyer had health problems.
Gentner has said the money he obtained was reimbursement for legitimate squad expenses.
