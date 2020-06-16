General Electric announces lay offs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NISKAYUNA — General Electric announced it will be laying off dozens of employees from its facilities in Niskayuna and Schenectady, further diminishing the company's once-ubiqituous footprint in the Capital Region.

The cuts, which were first reported by The Daily Gazette, will affect 75 jobs at GE's Global Research Center in Niskayuna and 45 jobs at the GE factory in Schenectady. The Niskayuna cuts are expected to take place in the coming weeks, while the Schenectady cuts are subject to union bargaining and would not take place until next year.

"In light of unprecedented economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and our continued efforts to strengthen GE’s long-term future ... we announced jobs actions that would impact employees in Schenectady and Niskayuna," a GE spokesperson said in a statement. "While the Schenectady proposal is subject to union review, these actions are only being taken after exhausting numerous other steps and are in no way a reflection of the commitment and hard work of our employees.”

IUE-CWA Local 301, the union representing many of the affected workers, did not immediately respond to a phone call requesting comment Monday.