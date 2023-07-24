The seventh annual Glens Falls Entertainment and Music Festival, GEMfest, was the largest ever, about doubling its previous size. The festival rocked and rolled throughout Glens Falls Saturday.

Craft and food vendors shared the spotlight as local and regional bands serenaded the festival-goers.

“It was two days this year, and it was across seven venues and there were eight stages,” said Brian Michael, a guitar player in Terrallite and organizer of the show.

He said the new, two-day event started at the Queensbury Hotel Friday with shows in the hotel’s new ballroom and at Fennimore’s bar across the lobby. From there on Saturday, it spread out to Downtown Social, Mean Max and Tellulah’s in the downtown core, and to Rockhill Bakehouse and Sweet Side Records on Curran Lane and the Shirt Factory courtyard at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper Streets.

“We took over the shirt factory,” Michael said, adding that they drew 43 acts to the show. “That’s a huge record for us. The most we ever had in any year prior was 20.”

Americana and blues, punk, alternative and accoustic all hit the stages.

“We definitely laid a foundation that we can build on,” he said, adding that Glens Falls has a great arts community. “We always have that local support.”

The bands came from Philadelphia, Vermont, Massachusetts, and elsewhere in New York.

“We all know each other through social networking,” he said of the bands, but to come together in one location was great.