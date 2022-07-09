GEM Festival 2022

Music could be heard from blocks away thanks to the sixth annual Glens Falls Entertainment and Music Festival, which was held at The Shirt Factory on Saturday.

Saturday marked the second straight year that the festival took place at the complex.

The event got things started with live music at 11:30 a.m., and artists and artisans were set up selling and showcasing their wares at the artist pavilion located in the Cooper Street parking lot of the complex.

The festival featured a lineup of 24 artists spread across three stages — the Sapphire Stage located in the courtyard of The Shirt Factory, the Ruby State located in the Cooper Street parking lot and the Emerald Stage located inside of Rock Hill Bakehouse.

This year, the festival partnered with North Country Arts to help facilitate the community arts program at this year’s event.