SCHUYLERVILLE — The General Electric Co., under federal supervision, is testing sediment in the Old Champlain Canal to see if PCBs are lingering there.
The canal runs alongside Fort Hardy Park, where village officials are working on several revitalization projects. They hope to dredge the stagnant canal to allow for recreational boating, but that depends on what's found in the muck.
Top levels of the canal sediment have detected no PCBs, said Mayor Dan Carpenter.
"We want to see what's deeper down because if we were to dredge, we have to dredge a couple of feet worth of sediment," Carpenter said. "Top layers could be mostly runoff."
SCHUYLERVILLE — Local officials and economic developers are worried about what lurks in the Old Champlain Canal, but they don’t want state and…
GE contractors, acting under supervision of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, started collecting samples at lower depths this week. They collected samples from the portion of the canal that is across from Curtis Lumber, south to the Route 29 bridge, Carpenter said.
On Thursday, several men were in the canal, wearing waders and walking a boat around while sticking long tubes into the mud.
Michael Cheplowitz, remedial project manager with the EPA, was at the site, but deferred questions to the EPA's press office.
The sampling work is part of what the EPA calls, "Task 2," following up on top-level sampling completed in 2017, an EPA spokesperson wrote in an email to The Post-Star on Friday.
GE is taking 18 sediment cores, which will be tested in a lab for PCBs and various metals.
You have free articles remaining.
"We anticipate that the initial sampling work will be completed over the course of about a week," the spokesperson wrote. "Results of the sampling will be available in about 6-8 weeks. Once the data is available, the results will be discussed with the municipalities and NYSDEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) to determine appropriate next steps."
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are chemicals dangerous to human health. They were once used as a fire retardant in GE's manufacturing process. GE dumped about 1.3 million pounds of PCBs into the Hudson River over decades, and the Old Champlain Canal is considered one of the floodplain areas that were affected by the pollution.
The EPA announced earlier this year that GE was finished dredging the Hudson River, a significant part of the federal Superfund site cleanup. The floodplains, however, are under a separate study.
The Hudson River Superfund Site has a community advisory group, which met in June. There, Saratoga County officials urged the EPA to speed up the investigation of the Old Champlain Canal, considering the Empire State Trail bike path runs by it, there is a new visitor center and the village's business district is growing.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga County officials called out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday for its lack of communication and …
At that meeting, Cheplowitz said more sampling in the Old Champlain Canal needed to be done. Saratoga County officials criticized EPA's lack of communication with them.
Mayor Carpenter said on Friday he is pleased with how relatively quickly the second round of sediment-testing has been done.
"It did take a little bit of nudging of the EPA to ensure this was going to be done this year," he said.
Carpenter also thanked U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for her advocacy on testing the canal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.