Garvey Kia revives plan for new standalone dealership

Garvey Kia

The owners of Garvey Kia and VW on Quaker Road in Queensbury have applied to build a new standalone Kia dealership adjacent to the current dealership. The proposed 18,000-square-foot building with showroom is pictured in this artist rendering. 

 Provided image

QUEENSBURY — The owners of Garvey Kia on Quaker Road are looking to revisit a previously approved and then shelved project from 2018.

The owners of Garvey Kia own a 20-acre lot just north of their current location that houses both Volkswagen and a Kia dealership.

They plan to break ground on the lot after several years of delay.

On Tuesday night, the familiar proposal to build an 18,000-square-foot standalone Kia dealership was again brought before the town's Planning Board.

The plans include a new entryway that would lead to the dealership, but also connect to the existing car lots next door. The road would not only allow customers to travel between the lots, but also allow carriers with new vehicles to safely drop them off. Currently, the carriers unload the cars on the shoulder of Quaker Road, according to the application.

People are also reading…

According to the plans for 473 Quaker Road, the dealership previously submitted plans for this project in 2015 and it was subsequently approved in June 2015, but the project was never started due to "economic and personals reasons of the owners."

The 18,000-square-foot building would include 21,000 square feet of space reserved for the showroom and servicing vehicles, as well as for office space upstairs.

The application was also seeking a waiver that would allow for the exclusion of interior landscaping on the lot, but the board was not inclined to grant it and suggested the inclusion of a shade tree or shrubbery at the end of each parking row, which is consistent with the town's code.

The application is expected to return to the Planning Board in 2023.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

