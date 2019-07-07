{{featured_button_text}}
Garrison Road problems

Garrison Road in Queensbury is dotted with holes like this one, which have layers of asphalt patches. But they are not potholes. They are sinkholes, caused by the failing underground stormwater drainage system undermining the road, town Highway Superintendent Dave Duell said.

QUEENSBURY — The crumbling pieces of pavement on Garrison Road aren’t potholes. They’re sinkholes, said Highway Superintendent Dave Duell.

The stormwater drainage system under the road is dying, and it’s taking the road with it.

“It’s starting to fail,” he said. “And as it’s sucking down, the sub-base is starting to sink.”

The system is probably about 50 years old, he said.

Fixing the situation will be costly. The Town Board put aside $25,000 for the job at last Monday’s meeting, but Duell said the final bill will be closer to $125,000.

Kenyon Pipeline Inspection, based in Queensbury, will put a camera through the stormwater pipe and try to diagnose the problem this summer.

In addition to getting a close look at cracks or places where the pipe has collapsed, the camera will show any spot where roots have blocked the pipe.

“We believe the system has some blockage in it,” Duell said.

KPI can also put a concrete sleeve inside the pipe, essentially rebuilding it from the inside. That would be the easiest likely solution.

The worst-case scenario: digging up the road, from North Road to Bay Road, and replacing the pipe. It is 15 feet below ground.

“That would be very time-consuming and costly,” Duell said, adding that his crew can’t do it.

“It’s more than a highway crew can take care of,” he said.

Either way, the town will have to hire contractors to fix the problem.

“It’s going to be quite a project,” Duell said.

The big question for the residents on the street is when it will be fixed. Duell isn’t sure.

“It depends on what Kenyon comes up with,” he said.

If the company can put in a sleeve, Duell believes he will then have to wait for the ground to settle so that the voids fill in below the sinkholes. Then he can pave the road, which is heavily patched.

“I would love to pave that road this year,” he said. “I know it’s a really high-traffic road, and it is a nuisance.”

