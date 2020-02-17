Garrison Road in Queensbury to be repaved after lining of stormwater pipe

QUEENSBURY — The problem with Garrison Road has been determined, and fixing it won’t be nearly as costly as town officials feared.

The road is covered in persistent potholes, leading officials to believe something was undermining it.

They suspected the stormwater pipe under the road was to blame. But the town will not have to undertake the expensive and time-consuming project of digging up the entire pipe to replace it.

Instead, the town will line the pipe, which involves slipping smaller pipe into the older pipe. The process means the town won’t have to dig a trench.

It’s much less expensive. Chazen Companies will oversee the work.

The pipe is 15 feet below the road and about 50 years old. At first, officials thought roots or other obstructions were causing a problem. That would allow them to fix just one piece of the pipe.

But a camera investigation found that the whole pipe was in bad shape.

After the pipe is fixed, the town will repave the road.