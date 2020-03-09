Garden Bros. Circus coming to Cool Insuring Arena on April 5
Garden Bros. Circus coming to Cool Insuring Arena on April 5

Circus

Garden Bros. Circus performers rally the crowd with jumps and flips at Cool Insuring Arena in April 2019 in Glens Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to the Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Garden Bros. Circus will be coming to Cool Insuring Arena on April 5 for three shows.

Performances will take place at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

The event features special effects, concert-style sound and lighting and three rings of activities.

There are performers from over 22 countries participating in this 100-minute performance including the Human Cannonball, daring aerial artists, Ukrainian acrobats, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, contortionists and clowns and jugglers.

There will also be a Kids’ Fun Zone where children can ride a camel and a circus pony, enjoy a giant slide and a bouncy house, and get their face painted. There will be food available.

Free children’s tickets will be distributed to elementary schools, preschools, day care centers, fast food and convenience stores, salons and large employers, according to a news release.

Tickets are on sale now. The first 100 adult tickets purchased online at www.coolinsuringarena.com are $16.50. Tickets will be available for purchase at the box office, by phone at 1-855-432-2849 or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com.

For more information, visit www.GardenBrosCircus.com.



