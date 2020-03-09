Garden Bros. Circus comes to Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — Garden Bros. Circus will be coming to Cool Insuring Arena on April 5 for three shows.

Performances will take place at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

The event features special effects, concert-style sound and lighting and three rings of activities. There are performers from over 22 countries participating in this 100-minute performance including the Human Cannonball, Daring Aerial Artists, Ukrainian Acrobats, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, contortionists and the Funniest Clowns and Jugglers.

There will also be a Kids’ Fun Zone where children can ride a camel, a circus pony, a giant slide, or a bouncy housed, get their face painted and there will be food available.

Free children’s tickets will be distributed to elementary schools, pre-schools, day-care centers, fast food and convenience stores, salons and large employers, according to a news release.

Tickets are on sale now. The first 100 adult tickets purchased online at www.coolinsuringarena.com are $16.50. Tickets will be available for purchase at the box office, by phone at 1-855-432-2849 or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com.

For more information, visit www.GardenBrosCircus.com.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

