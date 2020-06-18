Garage fire under investigation in Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A detached garage caught fire early Thursday morning and is under investigation, according to fire officials.

West Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flewelling said firefighters were called at about 5:20 a.m. to 45 Illinois Ave. The occupants of the home called the fire in, Flewelling said.

Flewelling said the garage was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters fought the fire from the exterior.

The garage fire did not threaten the one-story residence on the property, which is a rental unit, but a portion of a shed nearby was charred and firefighters were able to save that structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by City of Glens Falls Fire Department Cause and Origin/Fire Investigation team and by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Two members of the cause and origin team were sifting through the charred remains Thursday morning, according to a Post-Star reporter on scene.

West Glens Falls was assisted at the scene by Central and South Queensbury fire departments, as well as Bay Ridge.

