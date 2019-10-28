WILTON -- A Gansevoort woman faces numerous charges after she was found to be driving drunk and then fought with arresting officers Friday night, records show.
Jennifer C. Vandetta, 49, was arrested after State Police encountered her at the Stewart's Shops store on Ballard Road around 8:30 p.m., according to the agency's public information website.
She was found to have been driving drunk, and had at least one prior driving while intoxicated conviction, the website showed.
When troopers tried to take her into custody, she allegedly fought with officers, though no injuries were reported.
Vandetta was charged with felony aggravated DWI, misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration and issued traffic tickets for drinking alcohol in a vehicle and refusing to take a breath test, records show.
Vandetta was released pending prosecution in Wilton Town Court.
