QUEENSBURY — A Gansevoort woman was arrested Saturday night after she forced her way into a Margaret Drive home and attacked two people inside, police said.

Britneigh J. Sipowicz, 26, was arrested at the home, after State Police received a call about a burglary in progresss, officials said.

Police said she forced open a door and "attacked" her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, taking a phone so they couldn't initially call 911. No injuries were reported.

She was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, misdemeanor criminal mischief and two non-criminal counts of harassment, records show.

Sipowicz was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released pending prosecution.

