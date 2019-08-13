QUEENSBURY — A Gansevoort woman was arrested Saturday night after she forced her way into a Margaret Drive home and attacked two people inside, police said.
Britneigh J. Sipowicz, 26, was arrested at the home, after State Police received a call about a burglary in progresss, officials said.
Police said she forced open a door and "attacked" her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, taking a phone so they couldn't initially call 911. No injuries were reported.
She was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, misdemeanor criminal mischief and two non-criminal counts of harassment, records show.
Sipowicz was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released pending prosecution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.