LAKE GEORGE — State police have arrested Chelsea M. Odea, 25, of Gansevoort, NY, for driving while intoxicated on June 1, according to a release from the New York State Police.

Police say Odea was pulled over for speeding on State Route 9 and the probable suspicion of alcohol consumption was found. 

Odea was arrested for DWI and was later found to have 0.14% blood alcohol concentration, according to police.

She appeared in the Town of Lake George Court on June 6. 

